MPD searches for Hickory Hill dognapper

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is calling for the public’s help in finding the person responsible for stealing a Hickory Hill resident’s beloved pet.

Police say at 9:25 a.m. on April 20, officers responded to a theft at Ridgeway Road and East Raines Road, where the victim told police that their Scottish Terrier was missing from their nearby backyard.

The dog is described as a two-year-old, 15-pound, all-black Scottish Terrier. Police say the dog is microchipped.

MPD says they believe an unknown suspect is in possession of the dog and are requesting information on its whereabouts.

No arrests have been made.

Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

