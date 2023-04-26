Mayor Harris’ 2024 budget proposal includes property tax decrease, wheel tax increase

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A possible property tax decrease is on the table in Shelby County, but you could soon start paying more for your car tags.

Wednesday, Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris presented his $1.6-billion budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

In that proposal, the mayor is proposing a one-penny cut in the tax rate.

The current tax rate is $3.39.

The mayor is proposing to drop it to $3.38.

For a resident with a 100,000 home, that adds up to about $2 a year in savings.

It’s not much, but those pennies add up to the tune of $2.4 million for the county, and some commissioners are concerned that missing those pennies will mean fewer dollars to tackle one of the biggest issues for the county.

Commissioner Charlie Caswell was just one of several commissioners expressing concern with the proposed penny tax cut to property taxes.

“I think there is a way we cut the people’s taxes, but we give them hope that someday their community doesn’t be the war zone that it is, and that our cars don’t have to be stolen every night,” said Caswell.

But the mayor says the tax cut sends an important message.

“One way we go about the business of being more efficient and eliminating wasteful spending is you bring down your property taxes,” said Harris. “If you can bring down your property taxes, it gets everyone to be more watchful about how they’re spending public dollars.”

The budget comes in what the mayor calls unprecedented times during a 24% reduction in personal property evaluations.

“Even in difficult times like these, we can’t stop delivering on promises to our community,” said Harris.

Historically, Shelby County has had one of the highest tax rates in the state.

Harris is also proposing a $50 increase in vehicle registration fees.

However, Mayor Harris’s ambitious budget focuses on two other items: $9.9 million to help fund a new high school in Frayser and $350 million over five years to rebuild Regional One Hospital.

“There’s no other place for miles and miles around that can deliver level one trauma care, it’s Regional One, and so we want that place to be open. We want it enduring and stable,” said Harris.

Harris’ budget also dedicates more than $1 million of recurring funds for a violence interruption program, which is similar to the city’s 901 Bloc Squad.

The program would be housed at Regional One and focus on gunshot victims to provide things like mentorship, job placement, and mental health counseling.

The Mayor’s budget presentation is just the start of budget season.

The Shelby County Commission plans to present a balanced budget by June 30.

To provide feedback on the budget process, visit www.901budget.com.

