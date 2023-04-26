Man wanted for abducting, assaulting several young girls in South Memphis area, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are seeking info on a possible serial abductor.

Police say there have been several investigations in the past few weeks within the South Memphis communities of Gaslight, Bunker Hill and Cane Creek.

MPD says during the early morning hours, a man in his early 20s in a dark SUV has been approaching young girls and forcing them into his vehicle.

More than once, the victim said they were sexually assaulted.

One such instance happened on April 13 at the corner of Silver Street and Ethlyn Avenue when a young girl was walking in the area of Hamilton Pre-K, Hamilton Elementary and Hamilton High School around 10 a.m.

Memphis-Shelby County Schools says the child was later released and told police she was taken against her will. Police say the victim was sexually assaulted by her abductor.

Investigators believe these incidents are connected and are seeking the public’s assistance.

If you know anything about the person responsible, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-2274.

