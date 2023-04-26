Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Man wanted for abducting, assaulting several young girls in South Memphis area, police say

MPD generic
MPD generic(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are seeking info on a possible serial abductor.

Police say there have been several investigations in the past few weeks within the South Memphis communities of Gaslight, Bunker Hill and Cane Creek.

MPD says during the early morning hours, a man in his early 20s in a dark SUV has been approaching young girls and forcing them into his vehicle.

More than once, the victim said they were sexually assaulted.

One such instance happened on April 13 at the corner of Silver Street and Ethlyn Avenue when a young girl was walking in the area of Hamilton Pre-K, Hamilton Elementary and Hamilton High School around 10 a.m.

Memphis-Shelby County Schools says the child was later released and told police she was taken against her will. Police say the victim was sexually assaulted by her abductor.

Investigators believe these incidents are connected and are seeking the public’s assistance.

If you know anything about the person responsible, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-2274.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Morgan Wallen. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
One lawsuit dismissed, one to be filed against Morgan Wallen, firm states
Pilot saved by quick actions of TSA & first responders after suffering cardiac arrest
First responders, TSA officers help save pilot in cardiac arrest
5 former Methodist Hospital employees plead guilty to HIPAA violations
Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Lawsuit dropped against Morgan Wallen over concert cancellation
Myra Santiago was charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child and neglect of a child.
Police: Mom charged in 3-year-old’s drowning, asks neighbor to lie to officers on her behalf

Latest News

With a 25-year history of providing high quality, comprehensive obstetrics, gynecology and...
Study finds only 50% of women completed annual health screens
TN non-profit helps formerly incarcerated build new life
Tenn. non-profit trains formerly incarcerated to code, secure jobs
Doctor speaks on ADHD medication shortage. (CHADD)
Doctor speaks on ADHD medication shortage
Ya Ya has spent the last 20 years at the Memphis Zoo along with Le Le, who died earlier this...
Giant panda Ya Ya leaves Memphis Zoo to return to China