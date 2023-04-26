Advertise with Us
Man sets apartment complex on fire, said police

Man sets apartment building on fire over argument
Man sets apartment building on fire over argument(MPD)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man allegedly started a fire in an apartment complex on March 30.

According to the affidavit, Antonio Golden, 25, entered the apartments located at 3734 Pershing Park by crawling through the window.

A neighbor said she saw smoke coming out the window with flames.

Another witness heard a loud noise coming from the back of his apartment.

The affidavit states that the witness he saw Golden climb down the balcony, and walk around the back of the apartment.

The owner of the apartment said Golden is the half-brother of her husband’s daughter. The owner and Golden’s mother have been in an ongoing feud for years, the affidavit states.

