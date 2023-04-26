Man charged for carjacking, leaving scene of crash, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police arrested and charged a man for carjacking and leaving the scene of a crash.

Elnaeim Ramadan is charged with carjacking and leaving the scene of an accident.

Officers responded to the car crash on Tuesday at Sycamore View and Summer Avenue.

Police found the victim, who said that he was in his 2019 Toyota Tacoma when he was involved in a crash with a Toyota Avalon.

The victim says Ramadan and three other occupants of the Toyota Avalon approached him and began arguing with him.

One of the individuals knocked his phone out of his hand and took it from him by force.

According to MPD, the victim got back inside his car to head to the police station but was grabbed from his vehicle and pushed to the ground by one of the individuals.

The person then drove away in the Toyota Tacoma.

The other three individuals got into the Toyota Avalon and also drove away.

Officers located both vehicles on Beacon Park Drive.

Ramadan then walked up to the officers and said, “I’m here to turn myself in.”

The victim identified Ramadan as the person who was driving the Toyota Avalon.

