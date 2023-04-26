Advertise with Us
Man arrested for attacking UofM student in dorm room with knife, police say

Kaleb Steward
Kaleb Steward(Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man has been arrested and charged after attacking a University of Memphis student in his dorm room with a knife, Memphis police say.

Kaleb Steward is charged with assault, aggravated burglary, two counts of vandalism of property, false fire alarm, and carrying a weapon.

A resource officer made the scene of the attack at 11:53 a.m.

The victim told the officer he was ambushed by Steward when he entered his dorm room.

Police say he also informed the officer that Steward attempted to stab him with a knife, but he grabbed his arms to protect himself.

Steward was able to control the knife and cut the left side of the victim’s face, according to police.

The disturbance drew attention to others which allowed the victim to get help.

According to police, Steward was arrested and informed detectives that he cut the victim’s tires and threw a car battery into the victim’s 2001 Chevy pickup truck that was parked on the UofM campus.

He also admitted to pulling the fire alarm.

It was discovered that Steward did not live in the dorm and was not a visitor of the victim.

According to police, he also lied to a UofM employee in order to get access to the victim’s room while the victim was gone.

Steward was released on his own recognizance.

