Hit or miss pockets of rain through Thursday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Expect clouds with a little sun later today. Showers are possible, mainly in north MS. Highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s. Winds northeast 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Rain and thunder late. Lows will be in the mid to upper 50s. Winds east at 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Rain or thunder is likely in the morning with some sun by the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. Another round of rain is possible Thursday evening along the main cold front.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy but dry with afternoon highs near 70. Lows will be in the low 50s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a passing shower possible and highs near 70. It looks dry early next week with highs near 70.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

