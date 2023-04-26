Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Foundation works to raise child abuse awareness

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Love Foundation Inc. of Tennessee is gearing up to host Child Abuse Awareness 2023.

The event will take place Sunday, April 30 at 3:00 p.m. at 3592 Knight Arnold Dr.

There will be food, bouncers, a TikTok dance area, games, and more.

Barbara Love joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk more about the mission of the Love Foundation and why events like these are important.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Morgan Wallen. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
One lawsuit dismissed, one to be filed against Morgan Wallen, firm states
Pilot saved by quick actions of TSA & first responders after suffering cardiac arrest
First responders, TSA officers help save pilot in cardiac arrest
5 former Methodist Hospital employees plead guilty to HIPAA violations
Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Lawsuit dropped against Morgan Wallen over concert cancellation
Myra Santiago was charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child and neglect of a child.
Police: Mom charged in 3-year-old’s drowning, asks neighbor to lie to officers on her behalf

Latest News

With a 25-year history of providing high quality, comprehensive obstetrics, gynecology and...
Study finds only 50% of women completed annual health screens
TN non-profit helps formerly incarcerated build new life
Tenn. non-profit trains formerly incarcerated to code, secure jobs
Study finds only 50% of women completed annual health screens
Tennessee non-profit trains formerly incarcerated to code, secure jobs
MPD generic
Man wanted for abducting, assaulting several young girls in South Memphis area, police say