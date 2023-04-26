Foundation works to raise child abuse awareness

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Love Foundation Inc. of Tennessee is gearing up to host Child Abuse Awareness 2023.

The event will take place Sunday, April 30 at 3:00 p.m. at 3592 Knight Arnold Dr.

There will be food, bouncers, a TikTok dance area, games, and more.

Barbara Love joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk more about the mission of the Love Foundation and why events like these are important.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

