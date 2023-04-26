Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Employee dies at Lowe’s after equipment falls on them: ‘We are devastated’

OSHA reports it is investigating after an employee died at a Lowe’s store. (Source: WHSV)
By WHSV stff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV/Gray News) - An employee at a Lowe’s hardware store in Virginia has died.

WHSV reports the employee died at a Lowe’s in Staunton with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration investigating.

The Staunton Police Department said they were called to the store on Sunday around 8:30 p.m. for a non-criminal matter.

A spokesperson with OSHA said it appears a piece of equipment fell on the employee.

“We are devastated by this death, and our thoughts are with his family. We are making counseling available for our associates, and Lowe’s is currently assisting local authorities with their investigation,” a Lowe’s spokesperson said in a statement.

Copyright 2023 WHSV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Lawsuit dropped against Morgan Wallen over concert cancellation
Heavy FBI presence was caught on camera in a Bartlett neighborhood early Friday morning
Heavy FBI presence caught on camera in Bartlett neighborhood
5 former Methodist Hospital employees plead guilty to HIPAA violations
A Wisconsin woman says her two dogs have been battling a blastomycosis infection for over a year.
Dog owner warns of rare fungal infection found in pets
Morgan Wallen cancels Oxford show after losing his voice

Latest News

Beloved activist, entertainer Harry Belafonte’s legacy remembered in Memphis
Beloved activist, entertainer Harry Belafonte’s legacy remembered in Memphis
18-year-old arrested for carjacking, robbing Lyft Driver, police say
18-year-old arrested for carjacking, robbing Lyft Driver, police say
Bottom Line: Making those groceries last longer
Bottom Line: Making those groceries last longer
Couple traveling country to volunteer in one city at a time
Couple traveling country to volunteer in one city at a time
MPD details new pilot program to combat juvenile crime
MPD details new pilot program to combat juvenile crime