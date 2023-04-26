Advertise with Us
Doctor speaks on ADHD medication shortage

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - More than 16 million Americans are diagnosed with Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD).

Right now, there is a nationwide shortage of medications used to treat ADHD.

The Food and Drug Administration announced the shortage back in October, blaming manufacturing delays, but experts say the shortage is more about an increase in demand.

ADHD diagnoses spiked significantly during the Pandemic.

Dr. Greg Mattingly, Associate Clinical Professor, Washington University and President Elect of APSARD, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the impact to patients if they miss a dose of medication due to the shortage.

Dr. Mattingly also discussed alternative treatment options available.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

