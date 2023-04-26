UPDATE: Multi-vehicle crash on I-240 causes traffic delays
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A multi-vehicle crash on I-240 E near Perkins Road is causing traffic delays in the area.
Around 4:35 p.m., officers responded to a four-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer at I-240 E near Perkins Road.
There were reportedly no injuries following the crash.
This is still an ongoing investigation.
