UPDATE: Multi-vehicle crash on I-240 causes traffic delays

Multi-vehicle crash on I-240
Multi-vehicle crash on I-240(TDOT)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A multi-vehicle crash on I-240 E near Perkins Road is causing traffic delays in the area.

Around 4:35 p.m., officers responded to a four-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer at I-240 E near Perkins Road.

There were reportedly no injuries following the crash.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

Disabled vehicle on I-240
Disabled vehicle on I-240(TDOT)

