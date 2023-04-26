Best Life: Moms against poverty

SAN FRANCISCO, CA (Ivanhoe Newswire) - As families continue to recover from the effects of the pandemic, there are currently more than 11 million children living below the poverty line.

Without intervention, this will lead them to not have enough necessities such as food, clothing, and shelter.

However, this woman’s trip to Iran ended up with her focused on helping kids right in her own backyard.

Bret Harte Elementary School in San Francisco is holding a big day. The students, many who live below the poverty line, can take whatever they need for free, no questions asked.

The event is the brainchild of Delfarib Fanaie, and her non-profit, Moms Against Poverty.

“We have to bring some light, especially after the pandemic, the suffering of the families has increased,” said Fanaie.

“To say there’s a need would be a dramatic understatement,” said Jeremy Hilinski, the principal of Bret Harte Elementary School.

Fanaie’s decision to help underserved children came after a visit to an orphanage in her home country of Iran. Soon after, she and several other mothers banded together to form Moms Against Poverty to help fill the global need.

“We believe that every child, regardless of where they are born, they deserve to have access to basic provision, education, and health,” says Fanaie.

So far, the non-profit has aided more than two point five million individuals in 16 countries and helped to establish more than 107 schools.

Nevertheless, Fanaie’s primary focus remains at home in the United States.

“One in five children in the U.S. goes to bed hungry,” said Fanaie.

As a result, Moms Against Poverty provides hygiene products and healthy food to schools in need, even installing freezers and washers, and dryers for them.

“I am really a total believer that we can make a better world if we come together,” said Fanaie.

This past year, Fanaie and Moms Against Poverty received the Jacquelin Kennedy Onassis Award for Outstanding Public Service. Although, they prefer not to receive recognition from the schools that they help. The non-profit’s work is funded by grants, corporations, and individuals. You can find out how you can help at momsagainstpoverty.org.

Contributors to this news report include: Jennifer Winters, Producer; Roque Correa, Videographer and Editor.

