Backs against the wall, Grizzlies return home looking to save season

By Jacob Gallant and Matt Infield
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies are back home after a painful two losses on the road in Los Angeles.

The Grizzlies are now down 3-1 in their first round matchup, needing a win to prevent the end of their season.

History is no longer on the Grizzlies’ side: teams down 3-1 in a best of seven series have won just 13 series compared to 258 losses.

But the Grizzlies have home court advantage, which will be crucial. Game 5 as well as a potential game 7 will be at the Grindhouse, a place where the Grizzlies held the best home record in the NBA this season at 36-5.

Head coach Taylor Jenkins says his team will not go down without a fight.

“We’re just going to keep fighting. That’s what we do,” Jenkins said. “To be down 3-1, series isn’t over. Our focus is getting home tomorrow and then just winning one game. That’s all we can control right now, just going out there and playing our best basketball. It’s time; we’ve got to play our best game yet to date, and it’s gotta be in game 5.”

But getting to game 7 would mean winning in Los Angeles for a game 6.

“Go protect home floor,” guard Desmond Bane said. “We’ve got two opportunities there and in order to win the series you’re going to have to win one game on the road. So when we come back here for game 6 we’ll come back with the right edge and right mentality and steal one on the road and then see what happens in a Game 7.”

The Grizz will need the Desmond Bane that showed up in game 3, leading all scorers with 36 points.

Tipoff from FedExForum is set for 6:30 p.m.

