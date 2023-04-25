Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

‘Young and the Restless’ star Eric Braeden announces he has cancer

Eric Braden posted a video to social media explaining that he noticed an issue with his...
Eric Braden posted a video to social media explaining that he noticed an issue with his prostate while recovering from a knee replacement.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A longtime star of the daytime television series “The Young and the Restless” announced on Facebook that he was diagnosed with cancer.

Eric Braeden posted a video to social media explaining that he noticed an issue with his prostate while recovering from a knee replacement.

When Braeden noticed he had to urinate frequently, he went to see a doctor and that visit led to his cancer diagnosis.

The 82-year-old said he hopes his transparency spurs other men to be screened.

Braeden said he had low-grade and high-grade cancer cells removed.

He is undergoing treatment that incorporates immunotherapy.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Woman sues Morgan Wallen over concert cancellation
Heavy FBI presence was caught on camera in a Bartlett neighborhood early Friday morning
Heavy FBI presence caught on camera in Bartlett neighborhood
5 former Methodist Hospital employees plead guilty to HIPAA violations
Morgan Wallen cancels Oxford show after losing his voice
A Wisconsin woman says her two dogs have been battling a blastomycosis infection for over a year.
Dog owner warns of rare fungal infection found in pets

Latest News

Bottom Line: Making those groceries last longer
Bottom Line: Making those groceries last longer
FILE - Tucker Carlson attends the final round of the Bedminster Invitational LIV Golf...
Tucker who? Fox News hosts avoid Carlson’s name after ouster
Carrie Fisher will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on the unofficial "Star Wars"...
Carrie Fisher to receive posthumous Walk of Fame star
Tyrus Earnest
18-year-old arrested for carjacking, robbing Lyft Driver, police say