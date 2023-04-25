White Station Library to be renamed after fallen officer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Poplar-White Station Library will be renamed after Memphis police officer Geoffrey Redd, who was killed in the line of duty in February.

Redd, a former United States Marine, served with MPD from 2008 until his death.

The shooting happened at the library on February 2. Officers were called to the library due to a trespassing call. Thirty minutes later, police were confronted by that suspect, Torence Jackson, who had a weapon and fired, killing officer Redd.

Jackson was killed by returning fire.

Redd was 49 years old and recently married.

Tuesday, city council voted to approve renaming the library in his honor. Officer Geoffrey Redd Library will be the new name for the library, located at 5094 Poplar Avenue.

