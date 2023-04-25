Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s Tuesday, which means Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin are talking about what’s trending in Memphis.

Andrew and Telisa caught up at the Digital Desk to talk about the Children’s Day Festival happening April 30 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Memphis International Flea Market.

She also shared information about Glory Encounter 2023: Unlocked & Unleashed this weekend.

Catch Andrew and Telisa every Tuesday at 9 a.m. on our streaming apps -- Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku -- and listen to Telisa on FM 104/AM 1240 WAVN The Trend weekdays at 10 a.m.

