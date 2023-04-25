Suspects in fatal Privé restaurant shooting in court

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The suspects charged in a deadly shooting outside Privé Memphis had a court hearing on Tuesday.

Johnny Sanford, Damone Sykes, and Kendrick Gray waived their right to a preliminary hearing, meaning the case will now go before a grand jury.

Two people were killed and five others were hurt in the shooting outside the Winchester Road restaurant on March 30.

All three suspects are accused of playing different roles in the deadly shooting and face various charges, including first-degree murder.

The shooting stemmed from a fight that started inside the restaurant that spilled into the parking lot.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.