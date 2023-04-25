Advertise with Us
Suspects in fatal Privé restaurant shooting in court

(Left to right) Damon Sykes, Kendrick Gray and Johnny Sanford
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The suspects charged in a deadly shooting outside Privé Memphis had a court hearing on Tuesday.

Johnny Sanford, Damone Sykes, and Kendrick Gray waived their right to a preliminary hearing, meaning the case will now go before a grand jury.

Two people were killed and five others were hurt in the shooting outside the Winchester Road restaurant on March 30.

All three suspects are accused of playing different roles in the deadly shooting and face various charges, including first-degree murder.

The shooting stemmed from a fight that started inside the restaurant that spilled into the parking lot.

