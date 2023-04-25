Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Rain chances increase the next few days

By Spencer Denton
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Expect clouds with a little sun later today. A stray shower is possible. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. Winds northeast 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Showers at times. Lows will be around 50. Winds northeast 5-10 mph.

MID-WEEK: Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with periods of rain and high temperatures in the mid 60s. Rain will continue Wednesday night. Lows will be in the low 50s. Thursday will be cloudy with more rain likely. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy but dry with afternoon highs near 70. Lows will be in the low 50s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be mostly cloudy with passing showers possible and highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

TWITTER: @dentonwx

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Woman sues Morgan Wallen over concert cancellation
Heavy FBI presence was caught on camera in a Bartlett neighborhood early Friday morning
Heavy FBI presence caught on camera in Bartlett neighborhood
Morgan Wallen cancels Oxford show after losing his voice
5 former Methodist Hospital employees plead guilty to HIPAA violations
The scene on I-55
Suspect in custody after carjacking, shots fired at MPD officer ends in I-55 crash

Latest News

Weather
Spencer's Forecast
Monday evening weather update
Your First Alert to an active week of weather in the Mid-South
Monday evening weather update
Monday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-April 24, 2023
WMC First Alert Weather
Sunshine today will give way to rain chances this week