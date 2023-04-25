Rain chances increase the next few days

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Expect clouds with a little sun later today. A stray shower is possible. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. Winds northeast 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Showers at times. Lows will be around 50. Winds northeast 5-10 mph.

MID-WEEK: Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with periods of rain and high temperatures in the mid 60s. Rain will continue Wednesday night. Lows will be in the low 50s. Thursday will be cloudy with more rain likely. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy but dry with afternoon highs near 70. Lows will be in the low 50s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be mostly cloudy with passing showers possible and highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

