Nashville Christian student kept out of prom for wearing suit

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A photo of a student at Nashville Christian School has gone viral after they were kept out of prom for wearing a suit.

B. Hayes, a senior at the private Christian school, was told they couldn’t enter the prom due to a dress code violation, according to an Instagram post. The post shows Hayes standing outside of the prom holding a sign saying, “They wouldn’t let me in because I’m in a suit.”

“My name is B Hayes. I’m 18 years old and I’ve been attending Nashville Christian School for 13 years. My senior prom was today, and I wasn’t allowed in the doors because I was wearing a suit,” the Instagram post reads. “I should not have to conform to femininity to attend my senior prom. I will not compromise who I am to fit in a box. Who are you to tell us what it means to be a woman?”

Nashville Christian said Hayes knew wearing a suit would be a dress code violation but wore one anyway.

“Nashville Christian School has established dress requirements for daily school attendance and at our special events. All students and families are aware of and sign an agreement to these guidelines when they enroll,” the school said in a statement. “The school’s expectations regarding appropriate prom attire were communicated to this student and the student’s family in advance of the prom. While we certainly respect a student’s right to disagree, all of our students know from our school handbook that when they do not follow such expectations at school-sponsored events, they may be asked to leave.”

In three days, Hayes’ post about being left out of prom has been liked more than 20,000 times. The post got the attention of a local Nashville business that plans to put on a private prom for Hayes and their friends.

The Instagram post was shared with local business owners of AB Hillsboro Village, Marcie Allen Van Mol and her husband Derek Van Mol, who said they knew they had to do something to help. Less than 48 hours later, AB Hillsboro Village is set to throw Hayes a private prom at their venue.

A GoFundMe page started to raise funds for the prom has raised nearly $25,000 as of Tuesday afternoon. The prom night will include a private performance by rising R&B star and RCA recording artist, Tone Stith. All additional money raised will be split equally and donated to Hayes’ charities of choice, Inclusion Tennessee and Oasis Center.

