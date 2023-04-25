Advertise with Us
MPD releases photos of suspect in East Memphis bank robbery

Police say the above man is wanted for robbing the First Horizon Bank located at 4655 Poplar Avenue Monday morning.(Memphis Police Department)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has released photos of the suspect accused of robbing a First Horizon Bank in East Memphis Monday morning.

Police say at 10:57 a.m., a man entered the bank located at 4655 Poplar Avenue pretending to be a customer.

Police say the man asked the bank teller a question, and before they could respond, he assaulted the employee and began grabbing money from the bank’s drawer.

After taking the money, the suspect fled, running east.

The amount that was stolen has not been released.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

