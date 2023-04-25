Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

MPD: Man fatally shoots uncle over money

William Shaw Jr., 67
William Shaw Jr., 67(Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A suspect has been arrested and charged for allegedly fatally shooting his uncle over money Monday evening at a South Memphis home.

William Shaw Jr., 67, is charged with second-degree murder.

According to Shaw’s arrest affidavit, at approximately 6:11 p.m. Monday, Memphis police responded to a shooting call in the 1800 block of Kingsview Drive, where officers found a victim lying on a couch suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition but did not survive his injuries.

A witness told police that Shaw, her son, shot her brother after an argument over money.

Another witness told police that Shaw demanded money from his uncle at gunpoint. After a brief struggle over the gun, Shaw shot his uncle, she said.

The witness ran out of the room before hearing another gunshot, she told police.

Shaw was arrested at a home across the street from where the shooting took place.

He was transported to MPD’s Downtown office where he told investigators that he shot his uncle twice with a handgun because he owed him $15,000 and refused to pay him.

Investigators executed a search warrant at the home where Shaw was arrested and recovered a silver handgun.

Shaw is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Lawsuit dropped against Morgan Wallen over concert cancellation
Heavy FBI presence was caught on camera in a Bartlett neighborhood early Friday morning
Heavy FBI presence caught on camera in Bartlett neighborhood
5 former Methodist Hospital employees plead guilty to HIPAA violations
Morgan Wallen cancels Oxford show after losing his voice
A Wisconsin woman says her two dogs have been battling a blastomycosis infection for over a year.
Dog owner warns of rare fungal infection found in pets

Latest News

Bottom Line: Making those groceries last longer
Bottom Line: Making those groceries last longer
INTERVIEW: Rep. Justin Pearson discusses gun reform fight, White House visit
INTERVIEW: Rep. Justin Pearson discusses gun reform fight, White House visit
5 former Methodist Hospital employees plead guilty to HIPAA violations
Officer Geoffrey Redd was killed in the line of duty in February.
White Station Library to be renamed after fallen officer