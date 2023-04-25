MPD: Man fatally shoots uncle over money

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A suspect has been arrested and charged for allegedly fatally shooting his uncle over money Monday evening at a South Memphis home.

William Shaw Jr., 67, is charged with second-degree murder.

According to Shaw’s arrest affidavit, at approximately 6:11 p.m. Monday, Memphis police responded to a shooting call in the 1800 block of Kingsview Drive, where officers found a victim lying on a couch suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition but did not survive his injuries.

A witness told police that Shaw, her son, shot her brother after an argument over money.

Another witness told police that Shaw demanded money from his uncle at gunpoint. After a brief struggle over the gun, Shaw shot his uncle, she said.

The witness ran out of the room before hearing another gunshot, she told police.

Shaw was arrested at a home across the street from where the shooting took place.

He was transported to MPD’s Downtown office where he told investigators that he shot his uncle twice with a handgun because he owed him $15,000 and refused to pay him.

Investigators executed a search warrant at the home where Shaw was arrested and recovered a silver handgun.

Shaw is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

