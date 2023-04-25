Advertise with Us
MPD investigates shooting in East Memphis

By Rose Johnson
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 7:01 AM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting in East Memphis on Tuesday morning.

The shooting occurred on Barron Avenue and Briarwood Drive.

Police responded to the shooting at 4:37 a.m.

It is unclear if anyone was injured and what led up to the shooting.

Action News 5 is working to gather more information.

