MPD details new pilot program to combat juvenile crime
By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department plans to turn an Uptown community center into a safe holding space for minors caught wandering after curfew until a guardian can pick them up.

Greenlaw Community Center on Mill Avenue features a two-acre park, a playground, a basketball court, and plenty of open space.

“It’s not a detention center or anything like that. But if something happens to one of our young people that’s wandering around, the responsibility is on us,” said Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis.

Renovations are currently being made to the community center.

Once those renovations are completed, MPD will take control of the center from Memphis Parks.

In the meantime, Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis says the department will use its precincts to hold juvenile curfew violators.

Chief CJ Davis said the plan isn’t to target minors.

Instead, it is about following existing curfew ordinances and ensuring parents are always aware of their children’s whereabouts.

“After 11 and 12 o’clock at night, hopefully, you know where your children are and that they are not into mischief; they’re not committing various types of crimes,” said Davis.

