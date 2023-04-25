Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
MFD investigates fire at New Horizon Apartments
By Myracle Evans
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Fire Department is investigating a fire that took place at an apartment complex.

The fire occurred at 9:25 p.m. on 3551 Long Bow Drive at the New Horizon Apartments.

When crews arrived on the scene there was heavy smoke and fire said firefighters.

MFD says twelve units received fire and smoke damage, but no one was injured during the fire.

The residents did not have a working smoke detector.

Red Cross is providing assistance for residents affected by the fire.

It’s unclear how the fire started.

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

