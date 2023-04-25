Memphis City Council to discuss controversial ‘Abatement Program’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis City Council members are requesting more information from the Memphis Police Department about their Juvenile Crime Abatement Program.

This program is on pause for now, and it came after receiving backlash from most of the city.

MPD announced the program on its Twitter page on April 14, saying its focus would be issuing violations for minors to be downtown without an adult being with them.

If caught without an adult, MPD said the minors would be taken into custody and their guardian would be notified.

The department said the program would specifically target those being a public nuisance mentioning noise violations and blocking streets as examples.

After announcing receiving backlash, MPD had a closed-door conversation with other city leaders including Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy and Shelby County Juvenile Court Judge Tarik Sugarman who’ve also addressed the need to tackle juvenile crime in the city.

DA Mulroy said he wasn’t aware of this program from MPD until they announced it on Twitter.

”Those latter things are just one draft and never official MPD policy. The MPD, as you probably know, has put a pause on the Abatement Program to consult with other people. I think that’s entirely appropriate,” said Steve Mulroy, District Attorney Shelby County.

A main driver of this program from MPD is the steady rate of car thefts in the downtown area and across Memphis.

MPD previously reported teens between 14 and 17 are the chronic car thieves in this city.

