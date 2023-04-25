Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Mayor Strickland will not testify in residency lawsuit

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland
By Rose Johnson
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mayor Jim Strickland will not testify in Memphis residency lawsuits filed by mayoral candidates Flody Bonner and Van Turner.

We’ve learned that the defendants have given notice of the withdrawal of the subpoena issued to Mayor Strickland on April 19 and that he will not be called to testify in the trial.

The case is centered on a five-year residence requirement that might prevent both men from running for mayor.

Both argue that the City of Memphis’ five-year residency rule no longer exists since a 1996 ballot referendum voted on by the people of Memphis eliminated the five-year requirement for city council and mayoral seats.

