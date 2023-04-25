Man dead after shooting at South Memphis home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is dead following a shooting at a home in South Memphis Monday evening.

Memphis police say at 6:11 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 1700 block of Kingsview Drive, where a shooting victim was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, but did not survive his injuries.

Police say the suspect, another man known by the victim, has been detained.

This is an ongoing investigation.

