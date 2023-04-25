Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Man dead after shooting at South Memphis home

(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 7:44 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is dead following a shooting at a home in South Memphis Monday evening.

Memphis police say at 6:11 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 1700 block of Kingsview Drive, where a shooting victim was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, but did not survive his injuries.

Police say the suspect, another man known by the victim, has been detained.

This is an ongoing investigation.

