Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Grizzlies lose Game 4 thriller to Lakers in overtime, trail 3-1 in first round series

Los Angeles Lakers' Anthony Davis, center right, and Memphis Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks, center...
Los Angeles Lakers' Anthony Davis, center right, and Memphis Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks, center left, fight for a rebound as Lakers' LeBron James, left, and Grizzlies' Ja Morant watch during the first half in Game 4 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series Monday, April 24, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)(Jae C. Hong | AP)
By Matt Infield
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 12:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (WMC) -The Grizzlies led by two with just over six seconds left in regulation, but a LeBron James layup with 0.8 seconds left sent the game to overtime, and Memphis fell in the extra period 115-111. The Beale Street Bears are now on the brink of elimination, trailing in the series 3-1 ahead of Wednesday’s Game 5 at home.

A Jaren Jackson Jr. block in the final seconds of the fourth led to a Desmond Bane layup that gave Memphis a 104-102 lead with just over six seconds left. One stop away from a win, James hit a high-banking layup off glass to tie the game and send it to the extra period. James finishes with 22 points and 20 rebounds.

Desmond Bane led Memphis with 36 points, while Ja Morant had 19 but shot just 8-24 from the field.

Game 5 will be at FedExForum on Wednesday at 6:30 local time.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy FBI presence was caught on camera in a Bartlett neighborhood early Friday morning
Heavy FBI presence caught on camera in Bartlett neighborhood
Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Woman sues Morgan Wallen over concert cancellation
Eli Griffin, a Georgia teenager who was left paralyzed after a crash, has died.
Teenager dies weeks after welcome home parade following crash that left him paralyzed
A pregnant hammerhead shark washed up on an Alabama beach.
Hammerhead shark washes up on beach with 40 pups
A passenger took video of outside her window as an American Airlines plane caught fire on the...
WATCH: American Airlines plane catches fire on runway

Latest News

Grizz fans cheer from fourth Bluff Park watch party
Grizz fans cheer from fourth Bluff Park watch party
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant, second from left, tries to pass while under pressure from...
Grizzlies looking to bounce back after calamitous game 3
Memphis Tigers
Memphis native, Tigers guard Johnathan Lawson enters transfer portal
BGSU Police are charging Memphis basketball player Jamirah Shutes with assault for punching...
Memphis basketball player charged with punching BGSU player back in court