Grizzlies lose Game 4 thriller to Lakers in overtime, trail 3-1 in first round series

LOS ANGELES (WMC) -The Grizzlies led by two with just over six seconds left in regulation, but a LeBron James layup with 0.8 seconds left sent the game to overtime, and Memphis fell in the extra period 115-111. The Beale Street Bears are now on the brink of elimination, trailing in the series 3-1 ahead of Wednesday’s Game 5 at home.

A Jaren Jackson Jr. block in the final seconds of the fourth led to a Desmond Bane layup that gave Memphis a 104-102 lead with just over six seconds left. One stop away from a win, James hit a high-banking layup off glass to tie the game and send it to the extra period. James finishes with 22 points and 20 rebounds.

Desmond Bane led Memphis with 36 points, while Ja Morant had 19 but shot just 8-24 from the field.

Game 5 will be at FedExForum on Wednesday at 6:30 local time.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.