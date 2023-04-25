Advertise with Us
Dick’s Sporting Goods employee arrested for stealing $70k worth of merchandise, police say

Alan Lewis Weems
Alan Lewis Weems(SCSO)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Dick’s Sporting Goods employee has been arrested and charged after stealing $70,000 worth of merchandise.

Alan Lewis Weems, 53, was charged with theft of property.

The loss prevention manager at Dick’s Sporting Goods located at 2393 Germantown Parkway filed a report with the Memphis Police Department for fraudulent returns.

Fraudulent returns took place over the past twelve months with a total value of $73,526, according to police.

The loss prevention manager told MPD that Weems was seen on the store’s surveillance cameras conducting the fraudulent returns.

MPD provided a six-person lineup to the loss prevention manager whom he identified Weems as the person responsible for the fraudulent returns.

