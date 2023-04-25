Couple traveling country to volunteer in one city at a time

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A couple driving around the world in an RV to volunteer might sound like a plot in a movie, but it is reality for one Texas couple.

From city to city, the couple has one goal.

“We always say, remember go help somebody, because this marriage is on a mission,” Shawna and Tony Hayes said.

The Hayes couple refers to their life as Marriage on a Mission. They’ve dedicated their life to volunteering.

“All we want to do is encourage other people,” Shawna Hayes said. “You don’t have to have a lot of time or money. You don’t have to have a lot of skills; you just have to say, ‘yes, I’ll show up.’”

Six months ago, the couple kissed their adult kids goodbye, sold their Texas home and hit the road.

Now they’re living in a new city for one month at a time, performing 100 plus hours of volunteer service.

“We have just always had the dream to be able to travel, do a lot and volunteer, help other people, " Shawna Hayes said.

“As a married couple, to have enough faith to know that we are supposed to be out doing something, to have fun while we are doing it,” Tony Hayes said. “To just live life and help people while we are doing it.”

Now a lifestyle, their journey has led them to Memphis.

“We’ve worked for MIFA (Meals on Wheels), We’ve done some work with Alpha and Omega Veterans services, street dog foundation, the Memphis dream center, life church. I mean just all different types,” Shawna Hayes said.

While their time in Memphis is coming to an end, their volunteer journey continues.

This is the Hayes’ second stop. They spent last month in Pensacola, Florida. Sunday, the couple will travel to Columbia, South Carolina.

You can find their social media @tonyandshawna.

