Carrie Fisher to receive posthumous Walk of Fame star

Carrie Fisher will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on the unofficial "Star Wars"...
Carrie Fisher will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on the unofficial "Star Wars" day.(MGN)
By CNN Newsource Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Carrie Fisher is set to receive a star on the famous Hollywood Walk of Fame next week.

Her daughter, actress Billie Lourd, will be accepting the star on her behalf.

Fisher will be honored May 4. The day is known as the unofficial “Star Wars” day due to the phrase, “May the fourth be with you.”

Fisher had a diverse career as an Emmy Award-nominated television actress and novel author, but she was always best known for her portrayal of Princess Leia Organa in the “Star Wars” franchise.

Ana Martinez, Producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, said Fisher’s star will be across the street from the star of her mother, Debbie Reynolds.

Fisher will join her “Star Wars” co-stars Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford on the Walk of Fame.

She died in 2016 at 60 years old.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this story. All rights reserved.

