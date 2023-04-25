Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
84-year-old fisherman found dead in water at Tunica lake

By Jacob Gallant
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUNICA, Miss. (WMC) - An 84-year-old man was found dead after going fishing at Beaver Dam Lake in Tunica.

Tunica County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call around 10 p.m. Monday from someone saying his father and another man had not returned from fishing at the lake.

He told deputies he located their vehicle at a boat ramp but was unable to find either man.

With help from Mississippi Department of Wildlife, DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Team and Memphis Police Department’s helicopter, a search began for the two men.

Near 1 a.m., crews found a 78-year-old man in the water, who was taken to the hospital and later released.

After 2 a.m., a body was found in the water.

Willie B. Taylor, 84, was pronounced dead. No foul play is suspected in his death.

