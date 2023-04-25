Advertise with Us
1 killed, child injured after car crash in Hickory Hill

Car accident
Car accident(Source: MGN)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 8:47 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a crash in Hickory Hill that left one dead and the other injured.

According to police, the two-car crash occurred on Shelby Drive and Hickory Hill Road on Tuesday around 3 a.m.

Officers located two people with injuries on the scene.

Police say an adult and a child were taken to the hospital.

The adult did not survive their injuries and the child is in noncritical condition, said MPD.

