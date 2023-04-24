Youth Education and Tropical Plants Glasshouse approved to be built at Memphis Botanic Gardens

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Botanic Gardens Board of Directors has approved a new Youth Education and Tropical Plants Glass House to be built.

This will be the second project undertaken as part of the Garden’s $5 million Rooted and Cherry capital campaign.

“Our fundraising efforts have now surpassed 67% of our $5M goal, giving us the confidence to move forward on this next project,” said Michael D. Allen, Executive Director of the Memphis Botanic Garden.

The Youth Education and Tropical Plants Glasshouse approved to be built and open spring of 2024 (Fleming Architects)

The $2.2 million facility with a 3,400-square-foot structure, which will be positioned precisely along Cherry Road just west of the Canale Rose Garden, will begin construction in April.

“Today we work with about 40,000 school children annually from across the Memphis metropolitan area, and we hope to grow this by 30% to 52,000 kids in the years to come,” said Allen.

This project also includes an outdoor classroom, a horticultural prep house, and a large event patio. The major purpose of this project is to significantly expand the Garden’s youth education programs while also providing a new, accessible home for the collection of tropical plants.

“Entering our new tropical house will be like stepping into a different world! Several in fact, with plants from South America, Africa, Asia, and beyond. It will be lush, colorful, and vibrant with big-leafed tropicals, ferns, rare orchids, fruit trees, and more. A truly unique experience for our guests,” said Daniel Grose, Director of Horticulture for MBG.

The facility will be open to the public in the spring of 2024.

This new glasshouse will be an exciting addition to the Memphis architectural landscape. It will be easily seen by passersby on Cherry Road, especially at night, as we employ a colorful lighting system to tastefully illuminate the structure in a constantly evolving rainbow of colors to celebrate holidays, local sports teams, and other special events. Additionally, the interior of the glasshouse will be illuminated at night for special events like our annual Holiday Wonders at the Garden light show and proposed new seasonal displays featuring Poinsettias, Amaryllis, Orchids and more.

