Your First Alert to an active week of weather in the Mid-South

By Ron Childers
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clouds move in tonight along with a series of disturbances that will keep clouds, cool temperatures, and rain in place for much of the week and linger into the weekend.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a slight chance of a shower after midnight along with a light East wind and lows in the mid to upper 40s.

TUESDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy with an East wind at 5 to 10 MPH and high temperatures in the upper 60s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with scattered showers, a Northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH, and overnight lows near 50.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be cloudy with scattered showers along with highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 50s. Thursday will be cloudy with rain and a few thunderstorms, high temperatures in the upper 60s, and overnight lows in the mid 50s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of an early morning shower along with afternoon highs near 70 and overnight lows in the lower 50s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers through the day and overnight along with high temperatures in the mid 60s and overnight lows near 50. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers early in the day, high temperatures in the upper 60s, and overnight lows in the mid 40s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

