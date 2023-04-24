Woman sues Morgan Wallen over concert cancellation
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - A woman who bought tickets to Morgan Wallen’s show in Oxford has filed a lawsuit.
The suit comes after Wallen canceled Sunday night’s performance, with a video message saying he had lost his voice and could not perform. The message also stated fans in attendance would receive a refund.
The suit alleges breach of contract and negligence by Wallen for not cancelling the show in a timely manner “in order to mitigate any damages incurred by his patrons.”
Morgan Wallen lawsuit by Jacob Gallant on Scribd
