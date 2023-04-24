Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Woman sues Morgan Wallen over concert cancellation

Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.(Mark Humphrey | Mark Humphrey/Invision/AP)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - A woman who bought tickets to Morgan Wallen’s show in Oxford has filed a lawsuit.

The suit comes after Wallen canceled Sunday night’s performance, with a video message saying he had lost his voice and could not perform. The message also stated fans in attendance would receive a refund.

The suit alleges breach of contract and negligence by Wallen for not cancelling the show in a timely manner “in order to mitigate any damages incurred by his patrons.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy FBI presence was caught on camera in a Bartlett neighborhood early Friday morning
Heavy FBI presence caught on camera in Bartlett neighborhood
Eli Griffin, a Georgia teenager who was left paralyzed after a crash, has died.
Teenager dies weeks after welcome home parade following crash that left him paralyzed
A pregnant hammerhead shark washed up on an Alabama beach.
Hammerhead shark washes up on beach with 40 pups
A passenger took video of outside her window as an American Airlines plane caught fire on the...
WATCH: American Airlines plane catches fire on runway
Memphis police
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting near Sycamore View

Latest News

(Left to right) Steven Weatherby, Brian Williams, Christopher Smith
THP stolen lawnmower investigation leads to Memphis chop shop bust
Sedrick Davis, 27
MPD: Man accused of evading police in car with unrestrained baby in passenger’s lap
The Youth Education and Tropical Plants Glasshouse approved to be built and open spring of 2024
Youth Education and Tropical Plants Glasshouse approved to be built at Memphis Botanic Gardens
Non-profit helping foster children looks to expand to Memphis
Non-profit helping foster children looks to expand to Memphis