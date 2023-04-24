Tennessee Fertility Advocates pushes need for fertility healthcare coverage

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It is National Infertility Awareness Week, and a Tennessee non-profit is working to provide a caring community to those struggling.

Mollie Walker, president of Tennessee Fertility Advocates, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about how the organization is pursuing numerous companies about the need fertility healthcare coverage.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.