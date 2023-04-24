Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Tennessee Fertility Advocates pushes need for fertility healthcare coverage

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It is National Infertility Awareness Week, and a Tennessee non-profit is working to provide a caring community to those struggling.

Mollie Walker, president of Tennessee Fertility Advocates, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about how the organization is pursuing numerous companies about the need fertility healthcare coverage.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

