Special meeting called over MSCS superintendent

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Shelby County Schools Board will meet on Monday to address the superintendent search.

The special meeting, something the community says is needed, will be at 5:30 p.m. at the school board on Hollywood Street, and it’s open to the public.

MSCS leaders say they want to have a superintendent hired by June 1, but some community members fear if community input is not taken into account the right person will not be chosen for the job by then.

MSCS announced a super search for a superintendent back in November.

It came after former superintendent Dr. Joris Ray resigned after allegations of extramarital affairs.

The district released a timeline of how the search would go, including several community meetings where students, parents, and other community members were able to share what they’d like to see in their next superintendent.

A search firm was hired by the district for at least $38,000 to assist in this process.

Out of 34 applicants, 3 finalists were revealed to board members last week, but they weren’t happy.

One of those is interim superintendent Toni Williams whose background does not align with the district’s policy for superintendent.

Many are contributing to this delay in the superintendent search to a lack of transparency from the board.

“I think what I’ve seen here is that the board has not really had the conversation about what the vision for Memphis Shelby County Schools needs to be moving forward and I think that lack of discussion has led to a lot of confusion and a lack of clarity around what direction they want to go,” said Dorsey Hopson former MSCS Superintendent.

“It’s only recently that the list of names has been presented,” said Susanne Jackson, Stand for Children & Micah.

We also think it is important to have the scores of at least the top dozen finalists.

There is a separate meeting from the regularly scheduled board meeting that will take place Tuesday.

