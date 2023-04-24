Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Non-profit helping foster children looks to expand to Memphis

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A non-profit dedicated to helping foster children is looking to expand to the Memphis area.

Isaiah 117 House is a Tennessee-based organization that provides physical and emotional support for children awaiting foster placement.

Virginia Roberts, who is working with the non-profit, joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about a community-wide kickoff event happening at Harding Academy Sunday, April 30 at 3 p.m.

The event will feature a talk from the organization’s Founder and Executive Director Ronda Paulson.

“This is a great opportunity to learn more about Isaiah 117 House and how to partner with us in making a transformational impact in the lives of children in Shelby County,” Paulson said. “We encourage everyone — whether you are simply curious about our services or if you know you are ready to make a commitment and get involved — to join us as we take this exciting next step in Shelby County.”

Right now, more than 1,200 children are in foster care in Shelby County.

The organization aims to help children who have been recently removed from their homes by the Department of Children’s Services and are awaiting foster care placement. Rather than waiting in an office, Isaiah 117 House provides a warm and comforting home where the children are greeted by trained and compassionate volunteers, offering comfort and care during what can be a very traumatic time, while paperwork is filed, and arrangements are made.

Anyone interested in supporting, volunteering, or partnering with Isaiah 117 House should plan to attend. For more information, please visit facebook.com/isaiah117houseshelbycotn or contact Virginia Roberts at virginia.roberts@isaiah117house.com

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy FBI presence was caught on camera in a Bartlett neighborhood early Friday morning
Heavy FBI presence caught on camera in Bartlett neighborhood
A pregnant hammerhead shark washed up on an Alabama beach.
Hammerhead shark washes up on beach with 40 pups
Eli Griffin, a Georgia teenager who was left paralyzed after a crash, has died.
Teenager dies weeks after welcome home parade following crash that left him paralyzed
Memphis police
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting near Sycamore View
A passenger took video of outside her window as an American Airlines plane caught fire on the...
WATCH: American Airlines plane catches fire on runway

Latest News

Non-profit helping foster children looks to expand to Memphis
“For a select group of patients, it may be their only hope to have a family,” said Dean Moutos...
Tennessee Fertility Advocates pushes need for fertility healthcare coverage
Tennessee Fertility Advocates pushes need for fertility healthcare coverage
FILE - Willie Nelson performs at the Producers & Engineers Wing 12th Annual Grammy Week...
Willie Nelson, supporting artists to perform in Southaven