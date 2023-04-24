Non-profit helping foster children looks to expand to Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A non-profit dedicated to helping foster children is looking to expand to the Memphis area.

Isaiah 117 House is a Tennessee-based organization that provides physical and emotional support for children awaiting foster placement.

Virginia Roberts, who is working with the non-profit, joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about a community-wide kickoff event happening at Harding Academy Sunday, April 30 at 3 p.m.

The event will feature a talk from the organization’s Founder and Executive Director Ronda Paulson.

“This is a great opportunity to learn more about Isaiah 117 House and how to partner with us in making a transformational impact in the lives of children in Shelby County,” Paulson said. “We encourage everyone — whether you are simply curious about our services or if you know you are ready to make a commitment and get involved — to join us as we take this exciting next step in Shelby County.”

Right now, more than 1,200 children are in foster care in Shelby County.

The organization aims to help children who have been recently removed from their homes by the Department of Children’s Services and are awaiting foster care placement. Rather than waiting in an office, Isaiah 117 House provides a warm and comforting home where the children are greeted by trained and compassionate volunteers, offering comfort and care during what can be a very traumatic time, while paperwork is filed, and arrangements are made.

Anyone interested in supporting, volunteering, or partnering with Isaiah 117 House should plan to attend. For more information, please visit facebook.com/isaiah117houseshelbycotn or contact Virginia Roberts at virginia.roberts@isaiah117house.com

