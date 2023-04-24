MPD: Man accused of evading police in car with unrestrained baby in passenger’s lap

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man accused of driving without a license has been arrested after Memphis police say he led officers on a chase after being caught driving with expired tags, all while a baby was sitting unrestrained in the front seat passenger’s lap.

Police say at approximately 9:20 p.m. on April 7, an officer in the area of Elvis Presley Boulevard and East Alcy Road saw a Pontiac G6 with tags that had expired in March 2022.

The officer made a traffic stop and spoke with the driver, who identified himself as a 25-year-old with a false name. Police say a woman was sitting in the front passenger seat with a baby in her lap.

The officer ran the driver’s information and determined his identity was false.

The officer then asked the suspect to step out of the car, at which point he sped off.

At around 10 p.m., the car was spotted again in the area of Alcy Road and Warren Street, at which point the car was pulled over again.

This time, the driver was the woman who sat passenger side not an hour beforehand, with the same baby also in the car.

The previous driver was no longer in the car.

Police say an on-scene investigation was conducted leading officers to the suspect, 27-year-old Sedrick Davis, who they say did not have a valid driver’s license.

On Saturday, Davis was arrested and charged with no driver’s license, violation of financial law, violation of vehicle registration law, intentionally evading arrest in auto, violation of child restraint law, and criminal impersonation.

Davis had several active warrants for domestic assault at the time of his arrest.

He is being held on a $20,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.