Memphis native, Tigers guard Johnathan Lawson enters transfer portal

Memphis Tigers
Memphis Tigers(Memphis Tigers)
By Matt Infield
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Memphis guard and 901 native Johnathan Lawson has entered the transfer portal, a source close to the Tigers tells Action News 5.

The younger Lawson brother, who’s the only player in TSSAA history to win three state championships at three different high schools, played in 29 games for the Tigers this past season as a redshirt freshman. The former 4-star recruit averaged 3.4 points and 1.5 rebounds in 15.7 minutes per game, but was expected to take on a larger role with the Tigers this upcoming season.

It’s not known yet how this affects the plans of his older brother, Chandler, who has one year of eligibility left.

