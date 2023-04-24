Memphis native, Tigers guard Johnathan Lawson enters transfer portal

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Memphis guard and 901 native Johnathan Lawson has entered the transfer portal, a source close to the Tigers tells Action News 5.

Can confirm from a source close to Memphis Basketball that Johnathan Lawson has entered the transfer portal. The 901 native was expected to have a bigger role next season, a bit of a surprising move.



No word yet on if older brother Chandler will stay or go. — Matt Infield (@Matt_Infield) April 24, 2023

The younger Lawson brother, who’s the only player in TSSAA history to win three state championships at three different high schools, played in 29 games for the Tigers this past season as a redshirt freshman. The former 4-star recruit averaged 3.4 points and 1.5 rebounds in 15.7 minutes per game, but was expected to take on a larger role with the Tigers this upcoming season.

It’s not known yet how this affects the plans of his older brother, Chandler, who has one year of eligibility left.

