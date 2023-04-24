Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Memphis basketball player charged with punching BGSU player back in court

By WTVG Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - A Memphis basketball player facing charges after she was seen punching a Bowling Green State University basketball player during a postgame handshake line was back in court Monday.

Jamirah Shutes appeared in a Wood County courtroom Monday on an assault charges after police say she punched BGSU’s Elissa Brett following the Falcon’s WNIT win against the Memphis Tigers. Shutes previously entered a not guilty plea. Monday a judge set her bail on an own recognizance bond and was ordered to have no contact with Brett. The judge also said she cannot threaten or attempt to cause harm to any other person or property.

The case was continued as Shutes requested a consultation with attorneys. Her next court appearance was scheduled for May 22. You can watch the incident unfold in the videos below.

Memphis basketball player Jamirah Shutes appears in a Bowling Green Ohio courtroom facing...
BGSU Police are charging Jamirah Shutes with assault for punching Elissa Brett during the postgame handshake.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

