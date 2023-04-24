Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Juvenile shooting in Whitehaven leaves 1 dead, 1 in critical condition

By Walter Murphy
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - According to Memphis Police, a 12-year-old Whitehaven boy shot and killed himself after shooting his 14-year-old sister and shooting at his mother Saturday night.

The shooting happened at an apartment complex on Haven Ct. in Whitehaven shortly before 7:00pm Saturday night.

MPD says statements given at the seen indicate the young boy did  not suffer from mental health issues, but preliminary statements indicate he may have been suspended from school in the past.

According to a deacon at the church right behind the scene of the tragic crime, this is another indication of a system that’s failing the community of Whitehaven and the City of Memphis as a whole.

“We’ve got to teach kids the consequences of what will happen if you touch a gun,” said Early Garner. “That’s where we’re letting them down.”

Garner told Action News 5 he’s a firm supporter of the Constitutional Right to firearms. However, he also said something needs to change.

“All of that is fine but how are we enforcing it? That’s the main problem,” Garner said. “It comes from the top down not the bottom up.”

The 14-year-old girl is still in critical condition at Regional One Medical Center.

MPD has not released a motive, or determined who owned the firearm used in this crime.

