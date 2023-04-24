Advertise with Us
Suspect in custody after carjacking, shots fired at MPD officer ends in I-55 crash

The scene on I-55
The scene on I-55(MDOT)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - The Southaven Police Department says a man is in custody after leading police on a chase from Memphis to Southaven after allegedly carjacking a vehicle and shooting at an MPD officer Monday evening.

According to the Southaven Police Department, at 4:51 p.m., officers were notified about a suspect who had just carjacked a vehicle and shot at a Memphis police officer before traveling south on Airways Boulevard toward Southaven.

Memphis police say no one was injured in the shooting.

Southaven officers then saturated the area and found the suspect on Goodman Road. Officers attempted to stop the suspect, but the driver took off on I-55 North.

Officers were able to stop the suspect just south of Stateline Road by using a tactical vehicle intervention maneuver.

Police say the suspect, Demarcus Chambers, was then taken into custody.

Police also say he is being transported to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition.

Only the two leftmost lanes are open on I-55 North at Rasco Road.

Drivers should expect delays and use an alternate route.

