Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Grizzlies looking to bounce back after calamitous game 3

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant, second from left, tries to pass while under pressure from...
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant, second from left, tries to pass while under pressure from Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis, left, forward Jarred Vanderbilt, second from right, and guard Austin Reaves during the second half in Game 3 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)(Mark J. Terrill | AP)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (WMC) - After a setback in game 3, the Memphis Grizzlies remain in Los Angeles, looking to once again even their first round series with the Lakers.

The Grizzlies failed to overcome a disastrous first quarter Saturday despite star point guard Ja Morant’s best efforts (45 points) at a comeback.

Morant scored 22 straight points late in the game for the Grizz, but it wasn’t enough as the Lakers secured the 111-101 win.

The game also saw defensive specialist and First Team All-Agitator Dillon Brooks get ejected just after halftime, when he hit LeBron James in the groin.

Brooks called out James after the Grizzlies game 2 win, calling him old.

Brooks said his flagrant foul 2 was an accident and that he should not have been ejected.

“The media making me a villain, the fans making me a villain and then that just creates a whole different persona on me,” Brooks told reporters after the Grizzlies’ off-day shootaround at USC’s Galen Center.

Back in Memphis, a watch party will be held at Fourth Bluff Park, with tipoff at 9 p.m. Monday.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy FBI presence was caught on camera in a Bartlett neighborhood early Friday morning
Heavy FBI presence caught on camera in Bartlett neighborhood
Eli Griffin, a Georgia teenager who was left paralyzed after a crash, has died.
Teenager dies weeks after welcome home parade following crash that left him paralyzed
A pregnant hammerhead shark washed up on an Alabama beach.
Hammerhead shark washes up on beach with 40 pups
A passenger took video of outside her window as an American Airlines plane caught fire on the...
WATCH: American Airlines plane catches fire on runway
Memphis police
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting near Sycamore View

Latest News

Memphis Tigers
Memphis native, Tigers guard Johnathan Lawson enters transfer portal
BGSU Police are charging Memphis basketball player Jamirah Shutes with assault for punching...
Memphis basketball player charged with punching BGSU player back in court
Millions approved for improvements to Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium
Millions approved for improvements to Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium
Millions approved for improvements to Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium
Millions approved for improvements to Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium