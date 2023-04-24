Grizzlies looking to bounce back after calamitous game 3

LOS ANGELES (WMC) - After a setback in game 3, the Memphis Grizzlies remain in Los Angeles, looking to once again even their first round series with the Lakers.

The Grizzlies failed to overcome a disastrous first quarter Saturday despite star point guard Ja Morant’s best efforts (45 points) at a comeback.

Morant scored 22 straight points late in the game for the Grizz, but it wasn’t enough as the Lakers secured the 111-101 win.

The game also saw defensive specialist and First Team All-Agitator Dillon Brooks get ejected just after halftime, when he hit LeBron James in the groin.

Brooks called out James after the Grizzlies game 2 win, calling him old.

Brooks said his flagrant foul 2 was an accident and that he should not have been ejected.

“The media making me a villain, the fans making me a villain and then that just creates a whole different persona on me,” Brooks told reporters after the Grizzlies’ off-day shootaround at USC’s Galen Center.

Back in Memphis, a watch party will be held at Fourth Bluff Park, with tipoff at 9 p.m. Monday.

