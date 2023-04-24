Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Drake adds Memphis date to his ‘It’s All A Blur Tour’

FILE - This May 1, 2019 file photo shows Drake at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas. Earning his 21st No. 1 hit on Billboard's R&B/Hip-Hop songs chart, Drake has bested a record previously held by icons Aretha Franklin and Stevie Wonder. Drake's “Laugh Now Cry Later," featuring rapper Lil Durk, reached the No. 1 spot on the chart this week. Wonder and Franklin, who died in 2018, each have had 20 songs top the chart. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)(Richard Shotwell | Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Drake, the four-time Grammy Award winner, and multi-platinum-selling artist has added a Memphis date to his “It’s All A Blur Tour” alongside rapper 21 Savage.

The concert will take place at the FedExForum on Thursday, June 29.

Pre-sale tickets will be available on Wednesday, April 26.

Tickets for the newly added dates will go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 28.

“It’s All A Blur” marks Drake’s return to touring since headlining Aubrey & the Three Migos Tour in 2018.

Drake has released four albums in the last five years, including his most recent studio album “Her Loss” in collaboration with 21 Savage, which debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 chart and had all 16 songs on Billboard’s Hot 100 List.

