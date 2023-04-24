Advertise with Us
Chilly start to the week

By Spencer Denton
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 4:40 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A frosty start this morning with temperatures in the upper 30s to around 40.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny with high temperatures in the low 60s and a northeasterly breeze at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT:  Increasing clouds with lows in the mid 40s and light easterly winds. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and highs in the mid 60s. Lows will be in the low 50s.

REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain or storms with high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Lows will be in the low 50s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of a shower or storm with highs in the mid 60s. Overnight lows will be near 50. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and afternoon highs near 70. Lows will be in the low 50s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with periods of rain possible and highs in the mid 60s. Sunday looks dry with highs back in the mid 60s.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

TWITTER: @dentonwx

