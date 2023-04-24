3 families displaced after child accidentally starts fire with lighter

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After an accidental apartment fire Monday morning, more than a dozen Oakhaven residents were forced to move out of their apartment.

Memphis Fire said just before 5 a.m., 50 firefighters responded to the Flairwood apartment complex. Fire investigators say the fire was accidentally set by a child playing with a lighter in an upstairs bedroom.

Rhodia Harrell tells Action News 5 she’s lived in the middle unit for five years. She is one of the three families displaced by the fire. She was at work when the blaze broke out. Her four children, ages 16, 15, 12 and 6, were at home. They all managed to escape unharmed.

“That’s the most important thing. They are safe, this right here is materialistic. You can get this back anytime. It’s sad that it happened, but things happen,” said Harrell. “It was an accident.”

According to Memphis Fire, there were no injuries, but they say it could have been much worse. That’s why the department emphasizes fire safety and education.

“If you notice or you see your kid watching you use a lighter or matches... you at that moment [need to] stop and let them know the dangers of it,” said Lt. Quanesha Ward, Memphis Fire Department.

MFD said the damage to the four units totaled more than $250,000 in property damage, including the renters’ belongings.

The American Red Cross is assisting the 13 people affected by the fire.

