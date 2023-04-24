2 victims dead after fatal shooting near Pebbles Road, MPD investigates

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that took the lives of two individuals on Sunday April 23.

Around 7:54 p.m. officers responded to a shooting near Pebbles Road and Meadowbrook Road.

When the officers arrived, they discovered that two individuals had been shot.

The two victims were pronounced dead on the scene.

There is currently no suspect information at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

