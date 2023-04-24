Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
2 victims dead after fatal shooting near Pebbles Road, MPD investigates

Shooting near Pebbles Road
Shooting near Pebbles Road(Action News 5)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that took the lives of two individuals on Sunday April 23.

Around 7:54 p.m. officers responded to a shooting near Pebbles Road and Meadowbrook Road.

When the officers arrived, they discovered that two individuals had been shot.

The two victims were pronounced dead on the scene.

There is currently no suspect information at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

