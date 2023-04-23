Your First Alert to a cold, frosty night ahead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A few light showers this morning, but these will gradually taper off, giving way to dry weather for your Sunday. Highs will be unseasonably cool today and tonight will be quiet chilly. A FROST ADVISORY is in effect for portions of the Mid-South tonight. Temperatures will remain well below average for much of next week along with daily rain chances.

AVERAGE HIGH: 75

AVERAGE LOW: 55

FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT MONDAY (WMC)

TODAY: Showers early, then Mostly Cloudy with high temperatures only near 60.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with light winds and overnight lows in the mid 30s to low 40s. A FROST ADVISORY is in effect from 1 AM to 8 AM Monday.

THIS WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 60s and lows in the upper 40s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, highs in the mid 60s, and lows in the lower 50s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms, high temperatures in the low to mid 60s, and lows in the lower 50s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of a shower along with highs in the mid 60s and overnight lows near 50. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and afternoon highs near 70 and lows in the lower 50s.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook: Erin Thomas

Twitter: @ErinThomasWx

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.